Security sources to LBCI: Direct rockets fired at Israeli occupation positions at Dhayra

2023-10-11 | 03:59
LBCI
0min
According to Lebanese security sources, direct rocket fire targeted Israeli occupation positions in Dhayra.

The area is currently engulfed in intense clashes and shelling, marking one of the most violent episodes in the region at this time.

The situation is rapidly developing, with security forces closely monitoring events.

