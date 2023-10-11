The areas of Yarine, Dhayra, and Al-Boustan are currently under heavy bombardment

Rockets were launched directly from the Lebanese side towards Israeli occupation sites. The region is witnessing clashes and shelling considered among the most intense at the moment, according to Lebanese security sources.



At this moment, the areas of Yarine, Dhayra, and Al-Boustan are being subjected to shelling and rocket fire from the Israeli side, with the sounds of reconnaissance aircraft not ceasing since the rocket launch.



As of now, there is no information regarding the source of the rocket launch from the Lebanese side and whether there is an infiltration operation.