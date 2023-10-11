Andrea Tenenti addresses rumors, ensures UNIFIL's presence

2023-10-11 | 05:50
Andrea Tenenti addresses rumors, ensures UNIFIL&#39;s presence
Andrea Tenenti addresses rumors, ensures UNIFIL's presence

The official spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, stated on the X platform that during conflicts, "rumors can run rampant," confirming that UNIFIL persists to be "present and operational."

"Our essential work continues, and UNIFIL's chief, Major General General Lázaro, is in constant contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line urging restraint," Tenenti added.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Andrea Tenenti

Conflicts

