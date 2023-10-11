The official spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, stated on the X platform that during conflicts, "rumors can run rampant," confirming that UNIFIL persists to be "present and operational."



"Our essential work continues, and UNIFIL's chief, Major General General Lázaro, is in constant contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line urging restraint," Tenenti added.

In a conflict situation, rumours can run rampant. UNIFIL continues to be present and operational. Our essential work continues and UNIFIL's chief Major General General Lázaro is in constant contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line urging restraint. — Andrea Tenenti (@Tenenti) October 11, 2023