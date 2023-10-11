In a conflict situation, rumours can run rampant. UNIFIL continues to be present and operational. Our essential work continues and UNIFIL's chief Major General General Lázaro is in constant contact with authorities on both sides of the Blue Line urging restraint.
— Andrea Tenenti (@Tenenti) October 11, 2023
