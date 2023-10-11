Shelling in Dahira: Three Injured, One Critical, Significant Property Damage

2023-10-11 | 07:29
Shelling in Dahira: Three Injured, One Critical, Significant Property Damage
0min
Shelling in Dahira: Three Injured, One Critical, Significant Property Damage

Three people were injured, with one in critical condition, as a result of the shelling on buildings in Dahira. 
The incident also caused significant damage to properties, agricultural fields, and some affected homes.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lebanon News

Dahira

Lebanon

Israel

