Army Units Foil Attempted Infiltration of 1500 Syrians across Lebanese-Syrian Border

The Army command - Directorate of Guidance, reported on Wednesday that units from the Lebanese Army successfully thwarted an attempt to infiltrate around 1,500 Syrians across the Lebanese-Syrian border at various dates during the current week.



In a statement, it warned citizens against participating in smuggling activities, emphasizing the legal consequences they may face.



The Army assured that it would intensify its efforts to apprehend those involved and hand them over to the appropriate authorities.