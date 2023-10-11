US Embassy in Lebanon Denies Evacuation, Affirms Normal Operations

Lebanon News
2023-10-11 | 13:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Embassy in Lebanon Denies Evacuation, Affirms Normal Operations
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US Embassy in Lebanon Denies Evacuation, Affirms Normal Operations

There have been reports circulating that the US authorities have initiated the evacuation of the US embassy in Lebanon and have advised its citizens to leave the country as soon as possible.

In response, the US embassy clarified on the "X" platform that the embassy has not been evacuated and is operating normally. 
It stated that all reports suggesting otherwise are false.
 

Lebanon News

US Embassy

Lebanon

Beirut

Hamas

Israel

Palestine

LBCI Next
The BDL and the Finance Ministry collaborate to stabilize currency amid dollar demand surge
Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:29

Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns

LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP

LBCI
World News
06:51

France aims to avoid escalation in Hamas-Israel war, seeks political resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:29

Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'

LBCI
Middle East News
08:31

Bou Habib to Visit Damascus to Discuss Common Issues, Especially Syrian Displacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:41

Army Units Foil Attempted Infiltration of 1500 Syrians across Lebanese-Syrian Border

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Rise of drones and rockets: Hamas' technological advancements

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli media: Suspected infiltration in the Rosh Hanikra border area with Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:39

Israel issues unprecedented threats to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:48

Tensions on the northern front: The Lebanese-Israeli border situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:41

Hezbollah targets Israeli Jardah military position

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Israeli reconnaissance planes flying over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:30

Al-Qassam Brigades claim responsibility for targeting Galilee from southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli drones join western Strip bombing as anti-resistance forces respond near Marwahin

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

The areas of Yarine, Dhayra, and Al-Boustan are currently under heavy bombardment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Israeli Army: One of our positions on northern front targeted by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More