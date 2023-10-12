Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children

Hamas spokesperson Walid al-Kilani confirmed that Hamas released an Israeli woman and two children yesterday in response to the circulated news from Israel and Western media suggesting that Hamas is executing women and children.



Al-Kilani, in an interview on LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show, distinguished between the Arab people whose hearts are with the Palestinian cause and the Arab regimes.



He emphasized that the resistance will remain steadfast until the liberation of the Palestinian land.