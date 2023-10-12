Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children

Lebanon News
2023-10-12 | 04:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children

Hamas spokesperson Walid al-Kilani confirmed that Hamas released an Israeli woman and two children yesterday in response to the circulated news from Israel and Western media suggesting that Hamas is executing women and children.

Al-Kilani, in an interview on LBCI’s Nharkom Said TV show, distinguished between the Arab people whose hearts are with the Palestinian cause and the Arab regimes.

He emphasized that the resistance will remain steadfast until the liberation of the Palestinian land.
 

Lebanon News

Hamas

Palestine

Israel

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Prices of foodstuffs will not be affected by events in Gaza
Iranian Foreign Minister Initiates Regional Tour Amidst Escalating Events in Palestine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:24

Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Discuss War Between Israel and Hamas in Phone Call

LBCI
World News
01:21

Brazil calls for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss war between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Middle East News
12:29

Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns

LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Hani Bohsali to LBCI: Prices of foodstuffs will not be affected by events in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:01

Iranian Foreign Minister Initiates Regional Tour Amidst Escalating Events in Palestine

LBCI
World News
14:54

Hezbollah's Missile Strikes Raise US Concerns over Northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:04

US Embassy in Lebanon Denies Evacuation, Affirms Normal Operations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:04

US Embassy in Lebanon Denies Evacuation, Affirms Normal Operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-26

Defense Minister Slim meets Information Minister al-Makkari, discusses general situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-10

Naim Qassem urges Lebanese leaders not to externalize the presidential issue but to take responsibility for finding a solution

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:04

US Embassy in Lebanon Denies Evacuation, Affirms Normal Operations

LBCI
World News
14:54

Hezbollah's Missile Strikes Raise US Concerns over Northern Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
12:29

Israeli Army Reports Suspected Infiltration from Lebanon, Issues Alarms in Northern Border Towns

LBCI
Middle East News
09:14

Hezbollah condemns US open support for 'Zionist aggression'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:19

Lebanon's Security Quandary: Militant Operations and International Implications

LBCI
Middle East News
10:50

US Congress member: Egypt “warned” Israel three days before the Hamas attack: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Hamas spokesperson to LBCI: Hamas released Israeli woman and two children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Rise of drones and rockets: Hamas' technological advancements

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More