Mikati says ministerial session held to discuss two fundamental items

Lebanon News
2023-10-12 | 10:18
High views
Mikati says ministerial session held to discuss two fundamental items
Mikati says ministerial session held to discuss two fundamental items

The Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, discussed on Thursday two main topics with the ministers.

He first talked about the violations occurring on the borders in light of the exceptional circumstances in Lebanon.

However, the ministers were briefed on his diplomatic contacts, including conversations with the British Prime Minister and the French President, emphasizing the need to protect Lebanon and maintain its stability through all means.

Furthermore, Mikati discussed the Syrian refugee file, which was previously agreed to be a fundamental item on every Cabinet session's agenda.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
