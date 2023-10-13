Nasrallah, Iranian Foreign Minister discuss recent regional events

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah met with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, accompanied by the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mehdi Shoushtari, and the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.



Recent events and developments in the region were reviewed during the meeting, especially after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.



The international and regional situations and their possible outcomes were assessed.



Consultations were also held regarding the responsibilities shared by all and the positions that must be taken in response to these historic events and significant developments.