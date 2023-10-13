Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

Lebanon News
2023-10-13 | 03:43
High views
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon&#39;s stability
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, on Friday morning at the Grand Serail. 

The discussions during the meeting covered bilateral relations between the two countries, the regional and international situations, and the recent developments in South Lebanon and Gaza.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of diplomatic efforts by all parties to stop the ongoing events in Gaza and protect Lebanon.

In response, the Iranian minister warned of extending the ongoing events in Gaza to other areas if Netanyahu does not halt his destructive war against the Gaza Strip. He stated that what Hamas did was a response to Netanyahu's policies and Israel's crimes.

He said, "What matters to us is the security of Lebanon and maintaining tranquility within it, and this is the goal of my visit. I propose holding a meeting for regional leaders to discuss the situation."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Foreign Minister

Iran

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

South Lebanon

Gaza

