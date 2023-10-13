LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water

LBCI sources confirmed that TotalEnergies informed the Ministry of Energy and the Lebanese Petroleum Administration that drilling in the well in Block 9 has concluded after reaching a depth of 3,900 meters below sea level, finding only water.



Therefore, there is no benefit in continuing drilling to a depth of 4,200 meters.



The Minister of Energy, members of the Lebanese Petroleum Administration, and representatives from TotalEnergies are preparing to head to the drilling platform, and it is expected that TotalEnergies will issue a statement regarding the preliminary results.