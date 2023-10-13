LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water

Lebanon News
2023-10-13 | 04:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water

LBCI sources confirmed that TotalEnergies informed the Ministry of Energy and the Lebanese Petroleum Administration that drilling in the well in Block 9 has concluded after reaching a depth of 3,900 meters below sea level, finding only water. 

Therefore, there is no benefit in continuing drilling to a depth of 4,200 meters.

The Minister of Energy, members of the Lebanese Petroleum Administration, and representatives from TotalEnergies are preparing to head to the drilling platform, and it is expected that TotalEnergies will issue a statement regarding the preliminary results.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

TotalEnergies

Energy

Lebanese Petroleum Administration

Drilling

Block 9

LBCI Next
Lebanese Army sets up checkpoints in Kfarkela amid reports of border demonstration
Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-16

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy alliance: Commitment to Lebanon's gas exploration

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-02

TotalEnergies, Eni, and QatarEnergy bid for Lebanon's offshore Blocks 8 and 10

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-21

From Block 9 to solar panels: Lebanon's diverse energy landscape takes center stage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces Israeli attacks on Syrian airports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Berri discusses Lebanon's situation with French Ambassador, Iran's Foreign Minister, and UN Special Coordinator

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in occupied Safed with an Ayyash 250 missile

LBCI
World News
2023-08-13

Russia evacuates two thousand people due to floods in eastern regions

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-30

Iranian Foreign Minister’s visit to Lebanon postponed as he heads to Damascus

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-11

Al Arabiya: Jordan's king says there will not be peace in the region without a sovereign Palestinian state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

LBCI sources: TotalEnergies halts drilling in Block 9 after finding only water

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The connection between Hamas and Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:43

Iranian FM warns of regional consequences if Gaza conflict continues, prioritizes Lebanon's stability

LBCI
Middle East News
05:42

Al-Qassam Brigades bomb Ben Gurion Airport in response to displacement and targeting of civilians: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:53

Al-Qassam Brigades announce death of 13 'prisoners, including foreigners' in Israeli shelling on Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
05:53

Israeli army drops leaflets demanding Gaza residents to evacuate homes immediately: AFP

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More