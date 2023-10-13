Lebanese Army sets up checkpoints in Kfarkela amid reports of border demonstration

2023-10-13 | 05:24
Lebanese Army sets up checkpoints in Kfarkela amid reports of border demonstration
Lebanese Army sets up checkpoints in Kfarkela amid reports of border demonstration

The National News Agency reported that the Lebanese Army has deployed along the Lebanese-Palestinian occupied territories borders and set up checkpoints at the entrances to the town of Kfarkela to prevent any foreigners from entering the area. 

This action follows reports of an anticipated demonstration by Palestinians to preserve their security and safety on the border and to avoid any potential incidents.

It also noted that a video circulating showed hundreds of people attempting to climb the border fence separating the borders from the occupied Palestinian territories. However, this video is old and dates back more than two years.
 

