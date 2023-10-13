Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held meetings with various diplomatic figures to discuss current developments and the overall situation in the country and the region.



Berri met with the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro, during which they reviewed the general situation and the latest updates.



Additionally, Berri received Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and his accompanying delegation in the presence of the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani.



Discussions encompassed the general situation in Lebanon, regional developments, and the consequences of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip.



Amir-Abdollahian left the meeting without making an official statement.



Furthermore, Berri met with the United Nations Special Coordinator in Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, to discuss current developments in the country.