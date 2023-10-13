Israeli shelling targets Army Intelligence observation tower between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab

According to LBCI's sources, an observation tower for army intelligence was reportedly hit, and the vicinity of Lebanese Army posts and Green Without Borders centers came under attack in the process.



The source suggests that artillery from the Israeli army fired shells between Dhayra and Alma Al Shaab. The region has witnessed intense flyovers by three Israeli army helicopters.



In this context, UNIFIL has requested heightened caution and total measures in the area.



A spokesperson for the Israeli army also reported an explosion along the border fence in Hanita, resulting in minor damage to the wall.



In response, Israeli forces have begun artillery fire directed towards Lebanese territory.