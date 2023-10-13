Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-10-13 | 13:54
High views
Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon
Reuters' statement: Reuters videographer killed in southern Lebanon

A Reuters news videographer has been killed while working in southern Lebanon, Reuters said in a statement on Friday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that our videographer, Issam Abdallah, has been killed," the statement said.

Issam was part of a Reuters crew in southern Lebanon who was providing a live video signal. "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam’s family and colleagues," Reuters said.
 

Lebanon News

Reuters

Statement

Videographer

Killed

Southern

Lebanon

The latest on the caretaker cabinet session
Israeli demands for hostage release further complicate Gaza crisis
LBCI Previous

