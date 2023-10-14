Funeral procession begins for Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah in Tyre

Lebanon News
2023-10-14 | 01:53
High views
Funeral procession begins for Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah in Tyre
0min
Funeral procession begins for Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah in Tyre

The funeral procession of the martyred videographer Issam Abdallah, from the Reuters news agency, started in front of the Lebanese Italian Hospital in Tyre.

Abdallah will be laid to rest in the cemetery of Khiam town at one o'clock on Saturday afternoon.

He fell while covering the events of Aalma El Chaeb in South Lebanon on Friday.

In a statement, Reuters stated that Issam Abdallah was killed while providing a live video signal for broadcasters.

It added: "We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region, and supporting Issam's family and colleagues."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Videographer

Issam Abdallah

Reuters

Aalma El Chaeb

South Lebanon

