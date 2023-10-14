1/2 The killing of Issam Abdallah, a Reuters journalist and the injury of several others is heartbreaking. This should be a stark warning about the dangers of armed conflict, which is also what the media are trying to portray at grave personal risk. — Joanna Wronecka (@JWronecka) October 14, 2023

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, expressed on the X platform that the killing of Issam Abdallah, a Reuters journalist, and the injury of others is "heartbreaking."She stated this should be a "stark warning about the dangers of armed conflict, which is also what the media are trying to portray at grave personal risk."She called for the cycle of violence along the Blue Line to be stopped, affirming that "Lebanon must be shielded from perils of conflict it does not need."