1/2 The killing of Issam Abdallah, a Reuters journalist and the injury of several others is heartbreaking. This should be a stark warning about the dangers of armed conflict, which is also what the media are trying to portray at grave personal risk.
— Joanna Wronecka (@JWronecka) October 14, 2023
1/2 The killing of Issam Abdallah, a Reuters journalist and the injury of several others is heartbreaking. This should be a stark warning about the dangers of armed conflict, which is also what the media are trying to portray at grave personal risk.