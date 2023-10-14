Blue Line's cycle of violence must end, urges UN Coordinator Joanna Wronecka

Lebanon News
2023-10-14 | 03:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Blue Line&#39;s cycle of violence must end, urges UN Coordinator Joanna Wronecka
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Blue Line's cycle of violence must end, urges UN Coordinator Joanna Wronecka

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, expressed on the X platform that the killing of Issam Abdallah, a Reuters journalist, and the injury of others is "heartbreaking."

She stated this should be a "stark warning about the dangers of armed conflict, which is also what the media are trying to portray at grave personal risk."

She called for the cycle of violence along the Blue Line to be stopped, affirming that "Lebanon must be shielded from perils of conflict it does not need."

 

Lebanon News

United Nations

Lebanon

Joanna Wronecka

Issam Abdallah

Media

Blue Line

LBCI Next
Ahmed Abdulhadi to LBCI: They accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing to us
After the martyrdom of Issam Abdallah in Aalma El Chaeb, this is what his mother said
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Israeli media: Suspected infiltration in the Rosh Hanikra border area with Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-08

Israeli media says the Iron Dome in Kiryat Shmona fires a missile towards a drone that entered from Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-07

Qatari Mediation in Lebanon: Unraveling Political Complexities and Maneuvering for Presidential Succession

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over killing of journalist Issam Abdallah by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Iran's Foreign Minister: Resistance in strong position to confront Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:39

Israeli army expresses 'profound regret' for journalist's killing in Southern Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:54

Blue Line's cycle of violence must end, urges UN Coordinator Joanna Wronecka

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Israeli media: Suspected infiltration in the Rosh Hanikra border area with Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:28

Ahmed Abdulhadi to LBCI: They accused us of slaughtering children, and now everyone is apologizing to us

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Ayyash 250 missile: Hamas' powerful new weapon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:38

One journalist killed and three injured in an Israeli bombing of their car in Alma al Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Hezbollah targets Al-Abad, Mishkafayim, Ramyeh, and Jel Al-'Alam sites with precision strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Israeli Army: Drone strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Caution and tension at Lebanon's southern borders. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

LBCI reports two Israeli missiles targeting Green Without Borders center in Tell en Nhas - Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese Army statement: Israeli strike targets unoccupied military observation tower

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

LBCI’s sources: Shelling of a Lebanese Army observation tower in Dhayra

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More