We attacked Israeli surveillance and monitoring center in occupied Shebaa Farms: Hezbollah

Lebanon News
2023-10-14 | 12:37
We attacked Israeli surveillance and monitoring center in occupied Shebaa Farms: Hezbollah
We attacked Israeli surveillance and monitoring center in occupied Shebaa Farms: Hezbollah

Hezbollah announced on Saturday that it attacked an Israeli monitoring and surveillance center in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, located in the town of Birket al-Naqar.

The center was damaged, and a significant portion of its technical and technological equipment was destroyed.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Shebaa

Israeli

Lebanon

Attack

