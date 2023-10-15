Zahran to LBCI: Palestinian resistance does not need Lebanese intervention up to this moment

The Director of the Media Center, Salem Zahran, pointed out on Sunday that "the Israelis compensate for their failure to target the military by hitting civilians."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Zahran explained, "We are in the midst of a war, but the concept of war up to this moment is within the rules of engagement that we are accustomed to."



Regarding Lebanon's actual entry into the war, he pointed out, "Even Hezbollah doesn't know; the battlefield is the thing that decides, and Hezbollah controls and manages its military nerves. The evidence is all the operations it carried out, which exclusively targeted Israeli military personnel."



In this context, Zahran emphasized that "the decision to intervene in the war has been made, but the extent and scale of this intervention depend on the situation on the ground," considering that "up to this moment, the Palestinian resistance does not need Lebanese intervention."