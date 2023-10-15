Germany warns its citizens against heading to Israel, Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-10-15 | 05:27
Germany warns its citizens against heading to Israel, Lebanon
Germany warns its citizens against heading to Israel, Lebanon

The German government has issued a warning to its citizens who intend to travel to Israel, the Palestinian territories, and Lebanon due to the escalating violence in the region following attacks by Hamas on Israel.

This warning is the highest level issued by the German government. The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a press release that it will do everything in its power to assist German citizens who wish to leave Israel and the Palestinian territories.
 

