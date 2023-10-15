Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories

Lebanon News
2023-10-15 | 09:41
High views
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories
0min
Violent clashes erupt at the southern border as anti-armor missiles target Israeli territories

Tensions at the southern border escalated with the firing of anti-armor missiles from two separate locations.

The first batch was launched from the vicinity of Labouneh, followed by a second one from the Qlaileh side towards Israel, which was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system.

Lebanon News

Violent

Clashes

Southern

Border

Anti-armor

Missiles

Target

Israeli

Territories

Al-Aqsa Flood: A shift in maps or a battle within the war?
France calls on Lebanon, Hezbollah to 'remain out of the conflict'
