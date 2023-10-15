News
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
2023-10-15 | 13:28
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced that its main headquarters in Naqoura was struck by a rocket and is currently verifying the source of the attack. This incident unfolded amidst intense cross-border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and Israel.
In an official statement, UNIFIL reported, "Today witnessed an intensive exchange of fire in various areas along the Blue Line, between Lebanese territory and Israel."
The statement added, "Shells fell on both sides of the Blue Line, and our main headquarters in Naqoura was hit by a rocket. We are working to verify the source of the attack." Fortunately, no casualties were reported.
