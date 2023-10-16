News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2023-10-16 | 00:16
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
"It was a normal day," begins Robert Ghosn, responsible for managing live transmission at LBCI, his voice steady yet laced with the haunting resonance of a horrific day in southern Lebanon.
When reports of infiltration from Alma al-Shaab toward the Israeli settlement of Shtula emerged, live streaming operations were initiated. That typical procedure abruptly shifted when an exchange of fire between Hezbollah and Israel dramatically altered the day's course.
Primarily tasked with operational roles—setting up live streams while the cameraman executes the broadcasting—Ghosn’s role pivoted chillingly when missiles impacted near their location.
"We started the live streaming. I walked roughly 30 meters away from our location to the top of the hill, where many other colleagues were standing, and I went back to our position," recalls Ghosn, his words painting a vivid image of a landscape soon to be marred by violent conflict.
A sudden, ruthless shelling began, with an Israeli missile striking perilously close. Reflexively, "we decided to stop the broadcast," reflects Ghosn, noting their initial reaction was to move the SNG to a safer space, safeguarding their equipment.
However, the danger of another shell landing on the hill where his colleagues gathered catapulted Ghosn into a scenario that would forever sear itself into his memory.
The visceral shock of the moment weighed heavily as he approached the horrific scene. Christina Assi, an AFP reporter, lay critically injured, her hand eerily raised amidst the carnage in a silent, desperate plea. Unable to lift her due to severe leg injuries, Ghosn reassured, "I talked to her, told her, 'Christina, you will live. I will help you,' and dragged her with her vest on the ground to move her away from the fire," his actions colored by a mix of resolve and desperation.
Ghosn assuaged Assi’s pain by removing her helmet and camera, keeping her conscious and engaged amidst her agony. His mission to preserve her life continued as she was moved 30 meters to a relatively safer spot.
Then, the horror continued to unfold. An unknown colleague, initially perceived as lifeless, was shifted away from the engulfing fire, preserving the body from further harm. Ghosn's narrative pauses when recalling Carmen Joukhadar, an Al Jazeera reporter also engulfed in chaos. A hurried race to the ambulance ensued, with Ghosn insisting both women be taken together, despite paramedics' initial reluctance due to space constraints.
Ghosn's recounting somberly concludes with acknowledgment of the colleague he could not aid, Issam Abdallah, his life tragically extinguished amidst the violent embrace of conflict.
Lebanon News
Alma al-Shaab
Robert Ghosn
Lifesaving
Christina Assi
Carmen Joukhadar
Israeli
Strikes
Next
Iran's strong words: What is next for the region amid escalating tensions?
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli Hanita barracks in retaliation for the damage and death of journalists and civilians
Lebanon News
09:54
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli Hanita barracks in retaliation for the damage and death of journalists and civilians
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Death toll in Gaza from Israeli strikes reaches 2,215
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Death toll in Gaza from Israeli strikes reaches 2,215
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Over 1300 buildings destroyed in Gaza Strip due to Israeli strikes: United Nations
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:16
Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: The displacement issue will not succeed
Lebanon News
04:16
Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: The displacement issue will not succeed
0
Lebanon News
03:05
Lifeline for Lebanon: European Observatory urges 'scientific' handling of gas file, detached from regional strife
Lebanon News
03:05
Lifeline for Lebanon: European Observatory urges 'scientific' handling of gas file, detached from regional strife
0
Middle East News
02:21
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border
Middle East News
02:21
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border
0
Press Highlights
01:05
Iran's strong words: What is next for the region amid escalating tensions?
Press Highlights
01:05
Iran's strong words: What is next for the region amid escalating tensions?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
00:16
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
00:16
Echoes from Alma al-Shaab: Robert Ghosn’s lifesaving moments for Christina Assi and Carmen Joukhadar amidst Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
09:19
Approximately five white phosphorus missiles fired on the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:19
Approximately five white phosphorus missiles fired on the outskirts of Alma al-Shaab
0
Middle East News
13:39
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
Middle East News
13:39
The death toll in the Gaza Strip from Israeli bombing rises to 2,670
0
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Middle East News
03:24
AFP: Israel denies reports of a 'ceasefire' with Hamas in Gaza: Netanyahu's office
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:45
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
Lebanon News
10:45
Hezbollah: The resistance attacked five Israeli positions along the borderline with machine guns
2
Lebanon News
08:47
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
Lebanon News
08:47
Four missiles launched from Lebanese territory as clashes started with the Israeli army
3
Lebanon News
13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
Lebanon News
13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
4
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:35
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
Lebanon News
10:24
LBCI's sources: Israeli bombing targets the observation tower of a Lebanese army center in Alma al-Shaab
6
Lebanon News
13:28
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
13:28
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
7
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
8
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war
Lebanon News
09:13
Israeli Defense Minister warns Hezbollah of lethal consequences in ongoing war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More