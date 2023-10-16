Lifeline for Lebanon: European Observatory urges 'scientific' handling of gas file, detached from regional strife

Lebanon News
2023-10-16 | 03:05
High views
Lifeline for Lebanon: European Observatory urges 'scientific' handling of gas file, detached from regional strife
Lifeline for Lebanon: European Observatory urges 'scientific' handling of gas file, detached from regional strife

The European Observatory for the Integrity of Lebanon emphasized the need to address the gas file in Lebanon "scientifically" and not based on "political biases."

The observatory expected the exploration results in Block 9, south of Lebanon, to be released at the end of October or early November at the latest.

It pointed out that it was surprising that exploration results indicated no gas in this field, only to hear later unconfirmed reports of an error and a resumption of work in this field.

The observatory called for keeping this issue separate from the ongoing conflicts in the region, considering it a lifeline for Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

European Observatory

Lebanon

Gas

Block 9

Results

Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: The displacement issue will not succeed
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border
