Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: The displacement issue will not succeed

Osama Hamdan, the Hamas representative in Lebanon, clarified that Israel has nearly completed its preparations for a ground attack on the Gaza Strip. Still, the decision for the operation has not been made yet.



During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he suggested that the postponement may be due to the failure of the US Secretary of State to provide an Arab cover for the aggression, and another reason is the calculation of resources and capabilities.



Regarding the opening of the Rafah Border Crossing, Hamdan said, "Our stance is clear: the Israeli aggression must stop against the Palestinian people. It will not weaken the resistance's strength. We have sent several messages through the attacks, reflecting our readiness for any situation."



He added, "Israel attempted to carry out the displacement of Palestinians, at least a million Palestinians, through the Rafah Crossing. We and Egypt rejected this. Later, Israel resorted to internal displacement. However, the bombings convinced Palestinians that there is no benefit in moving and it could be a trap. Therefore, I do not believe there will be any cooperation, and thus, the issue of displacement will not succeed."



He continued: "We are concerned with the exchange of prisoners, but it must take place according to certain conditions."