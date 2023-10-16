Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, posted on X, "Hezbollah carried out several missile launches yesterday with Iranian guidance and support, attempting to divert our attention from ongoing operations in the South. This act has placed Lebanon and its citizens in danger."



"The Israeli army is strategically positioned and fully prepared in the North. We have bolstered our forces and will respond aggressively and firmly to any attack launched against us. Should Hezbollah miscalculate our response, the consequences will be deadly," he said.