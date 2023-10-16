PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern front in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-10-16 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone&#39;s interest to open a southern front in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern front in Lebanon

Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized, "The government continues its internal and external communications to maintain the situation as calm as possible in Lebanon and keep Lebanon away from the consequences of the war in Gaza."

He stressed that these communications are conducted away from media "sensationalism" to ensure its success and to prevent causing panic among people. He considered the accusations against the government of negligence to be politically motivated and groundless.

During his meetings at the Grand Serail on Monday, he said, "There is a complete Lebanese unity in solidarity with Palestine, but it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern Lebanese front, as the Lebanese people cannot bear it."

He said, "Lebanon is in the eye of the storm, and the entire region is in a difficult situation, and no one can predict what might happen. Matters change by the hour, and events unfold, and no one can foresee anything. But one thing is certain: Israel is seeking to escalate its provocations."

He affirmed that he has contacted several officials, adding, "We are conducting the necessary communications calmly and away from media because exaggerating discussions about these communications will generate unnecessary fear among people."

He said, "Some ask who has the power to decide war and peace. In the current circumstances, we are working for peace. The decision of war is in Israel's hands, and the goal is to deter it and stop its provocations to avoid creating tensions."

He continued, "In Israel, they formed a government in record time. Let the Lebanese wills unite to elect a new president and form a national government to demonstrate complete commitment to the nation. Is there anything more critical than the current situation for everyone to set aside their conditions, elect a new president promptly, and task a prime minister with forming a new government and granting it quick confidence to enable it to work?"

He concluded, "Based on the ongoing regional and international communications, it seems that there is significant pressure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. Furthermore, the statement made by the US President advising Israel not to enter Gaza, the position of the Egyptian President, and the ongoing diplomatic efforts here all indicate calm in the event of Israeli attacks ceasing."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Government

War

Gaza

Israel

LBCI Next
French Foreign Minister arrives in Beirut
Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-13

Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
06:12

11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

Germany warns its citizens against heading to Israel, Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:53

Mikati meets French FM, Saudi ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:29

Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Baraka to LBCI: So far, no negotiations have started for a prisoner exchange or to end the operation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped

LBCI
Middle East News
02:21

Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:28

UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly

LBCI
Middle East News
14:42

Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More