Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized, "The government continues its internal and external communications to maintain the situation as calm as possible in Lebanon and keep Lebanon away from the consequences of the war in Gaza."



He stressed that these communications are conducted away from media "sensationalism" to ensure its success and to prevent causing panic among people. He considered the accusations against the government of negligence to be politically motivated and groundless.



During his meetings at the Grand Serail on Monday, he said, "There is a complete Lebanese unity in solidarity with Palestine, but it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern Lebanese front, as the Lebanese people cannot bear it."



He said, "Lebanon is in the eye of the storm, and the entire region is in a difficult situation, and no one can predict what might happen. Matters change by the hour, and events unfold, and no one can foresee anything. But one thing is certain: Israel is seeking to escalate its provocations."



He affirmed that he has contacted several officials, adding, "We are conducting the necessary communications calmly and away from media because exaggerating discussions about these communications will generate unnecessary fear among people."



He said, "Some ask who has the power to decide war and peace. In the current circumstances, we are working for peace. The decision of war is in Israel's hands, and the goal is to deter it and stop its provocations to avoid creating tensions."



He continued, "In Israel, they formed a government in record time. Let the Lebanese wills unite to elect a new president and form a national government to demonstrate complete commitment to the nation. Is there anything more critical than the current situation for everyone to set aside their conditions, elect a new president promptly, and task a prime minister with forming a new government and granting it quick confidence to enable it to work?"



He concluded, "Based on the ongoing regional and international communications, it seems that there is significant pressure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. Furthermore, the statement made by the US President advising Israel not to enter Gaza, the position of the Egyptian President, and the ongoing diplomatic efforts here all indicate calm in the event of Israeli attacks ceasing."