News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
25
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern front in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-16 | 07:17
High views
Share
Share
3
min
PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern front in Lebanon
Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized, "The government continues its internal and external communications to maintain the situation as calm as possible in Lebanon and keep Lebanon away from the consequences of the war in Gaza."
He stressed that these communications are conducted away from media "sensationalism" to ensure its success and to prevent causing panic among people. He considered the accusations against the government of negligence to be politically motivated and groundless.
During his meetings at the Grand Serail on Monday, he said, "There is a complete Lebanese unity in solidarity with Palestine, but it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern Lebanese front, as the Lebanese people cannot bear it."
He said, "Lebanon is in the eye of the storm, and the entire region is in a difficult situation, and no one can predict what might happen. Matters change by the hour, and events unfold, and no one can foresee anything. But one thing is certain: Israel is seeking to escalate its provocations."
He affirmed that he has contacted several officials, adding, "We are conducting the necessary communications calmly and away from media because exaggerating discussions about these communications will generate unnecessary fear among people."
He said, "Some ask who has the power to decide war and peace. In the current circumstances, we are working for peace. The decision of war is in Israel's hands, and the goal is to deter it and stop its provocations to avoid creating tensions."
He continued, "In Israel, they formed a government in record time. Let the Lebanese wills unite to elect a new president and form a national government to demonstrate complete commitment to the nation. Is there anything more critical than the current situation for everyone to set aside their conditions, elect a new president promptly, and task a prime minister with forming a new government and granting it quick confidence to enable it to work?"
He concluded, "Based on the ongoing regional and international communications, it seems that there is significant pressure to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza. Furthermore, the statement made by the US President advising Israel not to enter Gaza, the position of the Egyptian President, and the ongoing diplomatic efforts here all indicate calm in the event of Israeli attacks ceasing."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Government
War
Gaza
Israel
Next
French Foreign Minister arrives in Beirut
Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-14
Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon
0
Middle East News
06:12
11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
Middle East News
06:12
11 Palestinian journalists killed since start of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Germany warns its citizens against heading to Israel, Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Germany warns its citizens against heading to Israel, Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:53
Mikati meets French FM, Saudi ambassador
Lebanon News
10:53
Mikati meets French FM, Saudi ambassador
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra
0
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
0
Lebanon News
10:08
Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine
Lebanon News
10:08
Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:29
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
Middle East News
04:29
Israeli Channel 12 quotes Israeli army spokesman: Gaza is the focus of the fighting; if Hezbollah makes the mistake of testing us, the response will be deadly
0
Lebanon News
10:08
Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine
Lebanon News
10:08
Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
American Families Evacuate from Israel to the United States via Cyprus
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Baraka to LBCI: So far, no negotiations have started for a prisoner exchange or to end the operation
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Baraka to LBCI: So far, no negotiations have started for a prisoner exchange or to end the operation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:37
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
Lebanon News
08:37
Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped
2
Middle East News
02:21
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border
Middle East News
02:21
Israeli army plans evacuation of northern residents living up to 2 km from Lebanon's border
3
Lebanon News
13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
Lebanon News
13:23
Jumblatt after meeting Berri: We hope that Lebanon stays out of this circle, but there is continuous aggression from Israel
4
Lebanon News
04:58
LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them
Lebanon News
04:58
LBCI's sources: Seven Grad missiles found and ready to be launched from Hanniyeh as the army dismantled them
5
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas
Lebanon News
08:04
Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas
6
Lebanon News
13:28
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
Lebanon News
13:28
UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura
7
Lebanon News
07:12
Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly
Lebanon News
07:12
Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly
8
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Middle East News
14:42
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed Tel Aviv in response to the massacres against civilians
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More