Caretaker Minister of Information Ziad Makary sent two letters to both Reuters and Agence France-Presse, expressing his "strong regret for their notable disregard for ignoring the killer of the photographer Issam Abdallah and the injury of the correspondent Christina Assi, who was shot by Israeli forces on the Lebanese-Palestinian border."



He announced that "the Ministry of Information will not tolerate any leniency in pursuing this matter to uphold justice and preserve the rights of the martyr Abdallah, regardless of their nature or source, and the same goes for the injured Christina."