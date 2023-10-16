Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine

Lebanon News
2023-10-16 | 10:08
High views
Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine
Mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells target the towns of Dhayra, Yarine

The towns of Dhayra and Yarine were targetted with various types of mortar, artillery, and phosphorus shells.
 

