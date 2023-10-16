French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events

The French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna stated on Monday that “the situation is worrying and dangerous,” and appealed “from Beirut to everyone to bear responsibility and control the situation, and that Hamas must not be confused with the Palestinian people.”



She pointed out, "Lebanese officials should play their role in preventing Lebanon from being dragged into regional events, and France takes what is happening very seriously and will spare no effort to restore the path to peace."



Furthermore, she added, "A humanitarian corridor must be opened to ensure that aid reaches the Palestinian people, and Hamas cannot capture an entire population."



She also noted, "The scale of the attack on Israel indicates that it was planned and organized, and I demand the release of prisoners without delay and without conditions. It is important to be vigilant and not confuse Hamas with the Palestinian people."