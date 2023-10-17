Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-10-17 | 02:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon

On Monday night, the Israeli army launched over 100 white phosphorus shells over Dhayra, resulting in the lower floor of a residential building catching fire. Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries.

Currently, the Naqoura Fire Department is working to extinguish the fire.

It is worth noting that Dhayra town is witnessing a complete evacuation due to the overnight phosphorus bombardment that heavily affected most of the village.
 

Lebanon News

Israeli

Army

White Phosphorus

Shells

Dhayra

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
Lebanon's fuel prices decrease again
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Israeli army is shelling targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
03:28

Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:13

The Israeli army: We thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of suspected militants from Lebanon into the border area and killed four of them

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Israeli artillery shelling on the Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

Israeli shells target the outskirts of Rmeish

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Lebanese opposition MPs express support in solidarity with Palestinians, reject involvement in 'costly wars'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:22

Macron to visit Middle East when there is a 'useful agenda and very tangible measures to be taken'

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-20

In France, Lebanese-French Samar Antoun gets recognition for her heroic intervention

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15

Journalist Christina Assi urgently needs A+, A-, O+, or O- blood platelets at the American University Hospital. To donate, please call: 76/745400

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-11

Israeli media: Suspected infiltration in the Rosh Hanikra border area with Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Building collapse in Mansourieh's Badran area leaves some residents trapped

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Lebanese Army finds 20 rocket-launching platforms in border areas

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:12

Adraee: If Hezbollah miscalculated our response, the consequences would be deadly

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

PM Mikati affirms it is not in anyone's interest to open a southern front in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More