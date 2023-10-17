Israeli army is shelling targets in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-10-17 | 03:42
High views
Israeli army is shelling targets in southern Lebanon
Israeli army is shelling targets in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army is shelling the Lebanese border in Sect East in the south, with bombs falling on Hamames Hill and Wazzani.

It is also firing phosphorus bombs on Marjeyoun plain.
 

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Lebanon

Border

Hamames Hill

Wazzani

Marjeyoun

Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
