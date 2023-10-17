Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, sent a message to the Lebanese state via the X platform and said, "A message to the Lebanese state: We remain in a state of alert and extreme readiness in the northern region."



He added: "If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond very strongly. The state of Lebanon must ask itself whether it wants to risk Lebanon for the sake of the saboteurs of ISIS in Gaza."