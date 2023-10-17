Lebanese opposition MPs express support in solidarity with Palestinians, reject involvement in 'costly wars'

Opposition MPs from the Renewal Bloc, Kataeb Party, Strong Republic, Taqaddom, Khat Ahmar, Likaa Shamal 3, and Bilal Houshaymi have expressed support for the Palestinian people.

They urge the international community to exert maximum pressure to put an end to violence, enforce all international resolutions to find a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue and establish an independent Palestinian state based on land for peace.

In their statement, opposition MPs refuse to drag Lebanon into a costly war, emphasizing that Lebanon is being used as fuel for the interests of other countries, which are trying to gain at the expense of the blood of its people.



They note that these foreign allies were the reason behind Lebanon's complete collapse.



The MPs stressed the importance of maintaining the functioning of institutions, starting with the election of a president according to constitutional principles.



They state: "As MPs in the Lebanese Parliament, representatives of the people and the nation, we come to say no, no to war, no to dragging Lebanon toward destruction, no to anyone governing Lebanon's sovereignty, war, and peace decisions, no to getting involved in unknown adventures that have no benefit to Lebanon."



They added: "Our nation has paid a high price, both in the recent and distant past, as a result of regional conflicts, which led to the disintegration of its institutions and the collapse of its foundations, causing a large part of its population to emigrate."