News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
Lebanon News
2023-10-17 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
Lebanon's Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, reiterated his condemnation of Israeli aggressions along Lebanon's southern borders, emphasizing that these actions violate UN Resolution 1701.
Following his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, he expressed concerns that these incidents are leading to heightened tensions in the region, posing challenges for containment.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Turkey's efforts to prevent the expansion of the war into Lebanon and other neighboring countries. Turkey also expressed solidarity with Egypt's stance regarding the situation in Gaza.
Fidan called on the international community to take steps towards establishing a Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders.
They mentioned that foreign ministers of member states in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will convene in Jeddah on Wednesday to address these pressing regional issues.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanese
Turkish
Foreign
Ministers
Israeli
Violations
Gaza
Crisis
Conference
Next
Israeli shells target the outskirts of Rmeish
Lebanese opposition MPs express support in solidarity with Palestinians, reject involvement in 'costly wars'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
08:11
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Emergency meeting of the Arab League foreign ministers to address Israeli aggression against Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Emergency meeting of the Arab League foreign ministers to address Israeli aggression against Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers Address Gaza Developments and Refugee Issues
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers Address Gaza Developments and Refugee Issues
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-13
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Lebanon News
2023-09-13
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
09:09
LBCI sources: The mandated force for entering Aalma El Chaeb has not moved to retrieve the four bodies, awaiting signal from Red Cross
Lebanon News
09:09
LBCI sources: The mandated force for entering Aalma El Chaeb has not moved to retrieve the four bodies, awaiting signal from Red Cross
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
0
Middle East News
08:49
Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah
Middle East News
08:49
Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Total siege of Gaza is 'prohibited' under international law: UN
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Total siege of Gaza is 'prohibited' under international law: UN
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Lebanese Minister Ali Hamie: Israeli airspace violations span entire country
Lebanon News
2023-10-10
Lebanese Minister Ali Hamie: Israeli airspace violations span entire country
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Thousands demonstrate in Baghdad in support of Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Thousands demonstrate in Baghdad in support of Gaza
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
08:11
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
3
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
4
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
5
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
6
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra
7
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
8
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More