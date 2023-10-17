Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference

Lebanon's Foreign Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, reiterated his condemnation of Israeli aggressions along Lebanon's southern borders, emphasizing that these actions violate UN Resolution 1701.



Following his meeting with his Turkish counterpart, he expressed concerns that these incidents are leading to heightened tensions in the region, posing challenges for containment.



Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Turkey's efforts to prevent the expansion of the war into Lebanon and other neighboring countries. Turkey also expressed solidarity with Egypt's stance regarding the situation in Gaza.



Fidan called on the international community to take steps towards establishing a Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders.



They mentioned that foreign ministers of member states in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will convene in Jeddah on Wednesday to address these pressing regional issues.