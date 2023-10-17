UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations

Lebanon News
2023-10-17 | 07:40
High views
LBCI
LBCI
UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations
0min
UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations

The United Nations denied on Tuesday recent media reports suggesting relocating its staff from Lebanon to Jordan and other countries.

In a press statement, the UN affirmed that it continues its operations and activities in Lebanon without interruption, emphasizing its commitment to supporting Lebanon and its people during these challenging times.

The United Nations urged the media to verify the accuracy of reports before publishing and sharing them with the public.

Lebanon News

UN

Lebanon

