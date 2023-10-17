News
UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations
Lebanon News
2023-10-17 | 07:40
High views
UN Denies Reports of Staff Relocation from Lebanon, Reaffirms Commitment to Operations
The United Nations denied on Tuesday recent media reports suggesting relocating its staff from Lebanon to Jordan and other countries.
In a press statement, the UN affirmed that it continues its operations and activities in Lebanon without interruption, emphasizing its commitment to supporting Lebanon and its people during these challenging times.
The United Nations urged the media to verify the accuracy of reports before publishing and sharing them with the public.
Lebanon News
UN
Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Maritime Negotiations and Unanswered Questions: The Equation of Qana versus Karish in Lebanon-Israel Relations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Maritime Negotiations and Unanswered Questions: The Equation of Qana versus Karish in Lebanon-Israel Relations
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed the Shlomi and Nahariyya settlements and their surroundings with twenty missiles from southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Al-Qassam Brigades: We bombed the Shlomi and Nahariyya settlements and their surroundings with twenty missiles from southern Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-15
Israeli Army says borders with Lebanon were under fire from Hezbollah at the moment a Reuters journalist was killed
0
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
09:09
LBCI sources: The mandated force for entering Aalma El Chaeb has not moved to retrieve the four bodies, awaiting signal from Red Cross
Lebanon News
09:09
LBCI sources: The mandated force for entering Aalma El Chaeb has not moved to retrieve the four bodies, awaiting signal from Red Cross
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
0
Middle East News
08:49
Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah
Middle East News
08:49
Adraee: Bombing military sites belonging to Hezbollah
0
Middle East News
09:20
Al Jazeera: Iron Dome trying to intercept rockets launched by the resistance from Gaza
Middle East News
09:20
Al Jazeera: Iron Dome trying to intercept rockets launched by the resistance from Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Jumblatt Urges Arab Unity for Palestine, Dismisses Western Aid as Racist
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Israel targets Lebanese area after shooting incident
0
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Total siege of Gaza is 'prohibited' under international law: UN
Middle East News
2023-10-10
Al Arabiya: Total siege of Gaza is 'prohibited' under international law: UN
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
2
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
3
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
Lebanon News
13:17
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
4
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
Lebanon News
10:35
Statement: Islamic Resistance hits Israeli targets with direct weapons
5
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
6
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra
Lebanon News
10:44
Israeli army launches incendiary phosphorus shells around Dhayra
7
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
8
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
14:04
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
