Reuters urges Israel to conduct a swift and transparent investigation into the killing of its correspondent in Lebanon

Reuters has urged Israel to conduct a swift and transparent investigation into a rocket strike near the border, resulting in the martyrdom of one of its journalists, Issam Abdallah, and injuries to others in Lebanon last week.



During a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib asserted that the Israeli attacks on Lebanon's southern borders violated UN Security Council Resolution 1701, warning that these incidents were escalating the situation and making it increasingly difficult to contain.



Hakan Fidan, the Turkish Foreign Minister, stated that Turkey is working to prevent the expansion of the conflict into Lebanon and other neighboring countries, expressing solidarity with the Egyptian stance on Gaza. He called on the international community to establish a Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem based on the 1967 borders.



Additionally, the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states are set to meet in Jeddah tomorrow to discuss the ongoing situation in the region.



Since the start of the Israel-Gaza war in early October, marked by an unprecedented attack by Hamas, the region has witnessed cross-border exchange of gunfire between Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Israeli army and infiltration attempts into Israel from Lebanon.



In a video message released on Monday, Alexandra Galoni, the Editor-in-Chief of Reuters, stated, "I reiterate my call to the Israeli authorities, who have stated that they are investigating, to conduct a fast, comprehensive, and transparent investigation into what happened."



She emphasized the need for transparency, stating, "I mean by transparency, conducting an investigation that includes clear evidence and explanations."



She further requested that Lebanon, which claimed to have gathered evidence regarding the attack, and any other authority with information provide their findings.



The Editor-in-Chief of Reuters described Essam Abdullah, who was killed during filming a bombardment on the Israel-Lebanon border, as an "experienced, talented, and passionate journalist" who was simply doing his job when he was killed.



On Saturday, AFP called on the Israeli and Lebanese authorities to investigate the attack comprehensively.



AFP's Chairman of the Board, Fabrice Fries, emphasized the necessity of making all efforts to understand how a clearly identified group of journalists adhering to principles was targeted in this manner.



He urged the relevant authorities not to limit the investigation to mere "examination" but to conduct a deep inquiry, providing well-documented, clear, and transparent answers.





