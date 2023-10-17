Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

2023-10-17 | 08:11
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and the current situation in South Lebanon and Gaza with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the top priority should be to halt the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza and Israeli attacks on South Lebanon.

He renewed his gratitude to Turkey for its unwavering support for Lebanon in various fields and considered Turkey's support for the renovation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building to be a commendable step in standing by Lebanon in the current circumstances.

As for the Turkish Foreign Minister, he noted the communication with Israelis to urge them to cease fire, deliver aid to Gaza, and work towards a final solution to the conflict based on the two-state solution.
 
 

