News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-10-17 | 10:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
The Islamic Resistance mourned Hussein Abbas Fasaei, "Sajid Karbala," from the town of Kunin in South Lebanon, Mahmoud Ahmed Beez, "Kazem," from the town of Machgharah in the Western Bekaa, Hussein Hani Tawil, "Rabih," from the town of Khirbet Selm in South Lebanon, and Mahdi Mohammed Atoui, "Amir Karbala," from the town of Kunin in South Lebanon."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Islamic Resistance
Kunin
South Lebanon
Machgharah
Western Bekaa
Khirbet Selm
Next
Mansouri and the Finance Committee besiege the government in times of war
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:11
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
Lebanon News
08:11
Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-15
Israeli army: Our aircraft targeted Hezbollah's military infrastructure in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-09
Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
Lebanon News
2023-10-08
Islamic Resistance in Lebanon: Attack on three Zionist occupation sites in Shebaa Farms area
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:21
Jumblatt after meeting Mikati: We will remain by PM's side in all his efforts, hope not to be dragged into war
Lebanon News
12:21
Jumblatt after meeting Mikati: We will remain by PM's side in all his efforts, hope not to be dragged into war
0
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
09:09
LBCI sources: The mandated force for entering Aalma El Chaeb has not moved to retrieve the four bodies, awaiting signal from Red Cross
Lebanon News
09:09
LBCI sources: The mandated force for entering Aalma El Chaeb has not moved to retrieve the four bodies, awaiting signal from Red Cross
0
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
Lebanon News
08:59
Israeli Channel 12: Another anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon in Shtula area without causing casualties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanese and Turkish Foreign Ministers discuss Israeli violations and Gaza crisis during conference
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-04
Challenges and Oversight: Addressing the Syrian Population Surge in Qab Elias
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
Canada urges citizens to leave Lebanon while flights remain available
0
Press Highlights
02:04
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Press Highlights
02:04
Israel prepares for prolonged war as Gaza suffers humanitarian crisis
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
Press Highlights
01:40
Two bodies recovered from Mansourieh building collapse
2
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
Lebanon News
09:42
The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites
4
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
Lebanon News
04:05
Adraee sends message to the Lebanese state: 'If Hezbollah makes a mistake, we will respond strongly'
5
Lebanon News
10:30
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
Lebanon News
10:30
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
6
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
Middle East News
03:28
Israeli Army: Anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon toward Metula, and the army is preparing to respond
7
Lebanon News
04:39
Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates
Lebanon News
04:39
Ongoing rescue efforts by Civil Defense following Mansourieh building collapse: Here are the updates
8
Lebanon News
03:42
Israeli army is shelling targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:42
Israeli army is shelling targets in southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More