Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details

Lebanon News
2023-10-17 | 10:30
High views
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details
Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details

The Islamic Resistance mourned Hussein Abbas Fasaei, "Sajid Karbala," from the town of Kunin in South Lebanon, Mahmoud Ahmed Beez, "Kazem," from the town of Machgharah in the Western Bekaa, Hussein Hani Tawil, "Rabih," from the town of Khirbet Selm in South Lebanon, and Mahdi Mohammed Atoui, "Amir Karbala," from the town of Kunin in South Lebanon."
 

Mansouri and the Finance Committee besiege the government in times of war
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
