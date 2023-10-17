Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received on Tuesday evening at his residence former deputy Walid Jumblatt, the head of the Progressive Socialist Party Taymour Jumblatt, and deputy Wael Abou Faour.



After the meeting, Walid Jumblatt stated that "the PM is working hard in his own way, as we are, to try to keep Lebanon away from war through his Arab and international contacts."



"We are humbly working on the same path, but there is no doubt that the efforts of the PM are tremendous, hoping that they will bear fruit and also rebuild the internal front because some people on the internal front seem to be in another world," he added.



On another note, he said that he hoped this situation would lead to the election of a president for the republic and "the elections of parliamentary committees without boycotts, etc…"



"It seems that some people are in another world. We will remain by the PM's side in all his efforts, hoping not to be dragged into war," Jumblatt concluded.