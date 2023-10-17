News
PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-17 | 16:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced that Wednesday, October 18, 2023, will be a national day of mourning for the martyrs and victims who have fallen as a result of the massacres and attacks committed by the Israeli enemy, including the recent massacre that targeted innocent civilians at Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza, which "has left a stain on humanity."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Mourning
Attacks
Israel
Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital
Gaza
