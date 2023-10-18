News
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
Lebanon News
2023-10-18 | 02:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
In response to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon, the Department of State has authorized the voluntary departure of family members of U.S. government personnel and some non-emergency personnel on a case-by-case basis from the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.
However, this decision does not impact the operations of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, which remains fully open for business.
The U.S. Department of State has updated its Travel Advisory for Lebanon to Level 4: “Do Not Travel.”
Click here to find the full text of the Travel Advisory.
The Department of State urges U.S. citizens not to travel to Lebanon and recommends that U.S. citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available. It also recommends that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations.
What are the key actions to take?
-
Have plans to depart that do not rely on the U.S. government.
-
Ensure you and your family have your travel documents and are prepared to travel.
-
Review your personal security plans.
-
Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.
-
Exercise caution, monitor the news closely for breaking developments affecting internal security, and factor updated information into your travel plans and activities.
-
Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist Assistance.
Next
UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions
US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns
Previous
