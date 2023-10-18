US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

Lebanon News
2023-10-18 | 02:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

In response to the unpredictable security situation in Lebanon, the Department of State has authorized the voluntary departure of family members of U.S. government personnel and some non-emergency personnel on a case-by-case basis from the U.S. Embassy in Beirut.

However, this decision does not impact the operations of the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, which remains fully open for business.
The U.S. Department of State has updated its Travel Advisory for Lebanon to Level 4: “Do Not Travel.” 

Click here to find the full text of the Travel Advisory.
The Department of State urges U.S. citizens not to travel to Lebanon and recommends that U.S. citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available. It also recommends that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations.

What are the key actions to take?

- Have plans to depart that do not rely on the U.S. government.

- Ensure you and your family have your travel documents and are prepared to travel.

- Review your personal security plans.

- Keep your cell phone charged in case of emergency.

- Exercise caution, monitor the news closely for breaking developments affecting internal security, and factor updated information into your travel plans and activities.

- Have a contingency plan for emergencies and review the Traveler’s Checklist Assistance.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

US

Embassy

US State Department

Lebanon

Lebanese

War

LBCI Next
UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions
US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-22

US embassy in Lebanon: Lebanese authorities detain suspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

The Israeli army: We thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of suspected militants from Lebanon into the border area and killed four of them

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:40

US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-15

UNIFIL reports a rocket hit its headquarters in Naqoura

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-16

Sudan’s Burhan heads to Uganda as battles resume in Khartoum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Israeli army launches over 100 white phosphorus shells on Dhayra, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-10

Lebanon navigates renewal of UNIFIL mandate amid heightened tensions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

LBCI
Middle East News
17:35

Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:07

Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:14

Protesters breach security at US embassy in Awkar, raising Palestinian flags

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More