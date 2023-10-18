UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions

Lebanon News
2023-10-18 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UNIFIL Tenenti: No plans to leave amid efforts to defuse tensions

The official spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, confirmed on Wednesday that "UNIFIL peacekeepers are still in their positions and carrying out their tasks."

He stated in a press release: "Our work continues, including regular activities such as troop rotations inside and outside of Lebanon. We have no plans to leave, and we are making every effort around the clock to defuse tensions and prevent further deterioration of the situation."
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Lebanon

Lebanese

UN

Peacekeepers

LBCI Next
Mikati participates in solidarity stand denouncing Israeli massacre at Gaza Hospital
US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-14

Adraee: The Lebanese government bears responsibility for any attack launched from Lebanon toward Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

UNIFIL reports explosions near Al-Boustan in Southwest Lebanon, urges restraint

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Mikati participates in solidarity stand denouncing Israeli massacre at Gaza Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:40

US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

Gaza hospital bombing triggers global uproar

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-05

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri Persists in Dialogue Call Amid Opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-08

Cautious calm prevails in Ain al-Hilweh camp after clashes caused twenty injuries

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Al Jazeera: Iron Dome trying to intercept rockets launched by the resistance from Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

US urges citizens not to travel to Lebanon, authorizes voluntary departure of non-emergency embassy personnel

LBCI
Middle East News
17:35

Al Jazeera: Israeli officials delete video on posts claiming Palestinians responsible for hospital strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:07

Hezbollah: Let tomorrow, Wednesday, be an unprecedented day of anger against the enemy and its crimes

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:14

Protesters breach security at US embassy in Awkar, raising Palestinian flags

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

The Islamic Resistance targets five Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

Islamic Resistance mourns four of its martyrs. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:23

Massive protests and Palestinian solidarity near French Embassy in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:55

PM Mikati announces Wednesday as a national day of mourning after the targeting of Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More