Mikati participates in solidarity stand denouncing Israeli massacre at Gaza Hospital

Lebanon News
2023-10-18 | 05:31
High views
Mikati participates in solidarity stand denouncing Israeli massacre at Gaza Hospital
0min
Mikati participates in solidarity stand denouncing Israeli massacre at Gaza Hospital

The Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati participated in a solidarity gathering on Wednesday in front of the Ministry of Health to express condemnation and disapproval of the Israeli massacre at the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday, which resulted in hundreds of martyrs and wounded.

