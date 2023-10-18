Bou Habib from Jeddah: Continuation of aggression on Gaza could ignite fires that may engulf entire region

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized that today, the international community has a major responsibility to end double standards and blind support for the occupier.



Bou Habib, participating in the exceptional ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, considered the imposed blockade on Gaza, affecting more than two million Palestinians, a blatant crime against humanity.



He affirmed that "Lebanon, this peace-loving country, issues a loud warning today: the continuation of aggression on Gaza could ignite fires that may engulf the entire region."



This as Bou Habib has conducted earlier a series of consultative consultations and meetings with foreign ministers of Palestine, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Indonesia.