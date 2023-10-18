News
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18 | 10:39
High views
Share
Share
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
min
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
The vicinity of the US Embassy in Awkar witnessed on Wednesday angry protests condemning the Israeli shelling of Al-Maamadani Hospital in the heart of Gaza.
Security forces deployed tear gas to disperse the protesters.
Demonstrators attempted to breach the iron barrier around the embassy.
Later on, the Lebanese army intervened, successfully removing the protesters from the embassy's entrance, leaving the Awkar area free of demonstrators.
