Six victims recovered from the Mansourieh building collapse
Lebanon News
2023-10-19 | 01:14
Six victims recovered from the Mansourieh building collapse
In an ongoing rescue operation, civil defense teams have recovered the body of another female citizen from beneath the rubble of the collapsed building in Mansourieh. This brings the total number of victims to six, while four individuals have been rescued.
Search efforts are still underway to locate the remaining two missing individuals.
Lebanon News
Victims
Mansourieh
Building
Collapse
