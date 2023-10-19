TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting

Representatives from TotalEnergies announced their decision not to participate in the Parliamentary Works and Energy Committee session to discuss the outcome of the drilling operation in Block 9.



According to TotalEnergies representatives, they have received instructions from the French embassy urging them not to attend the meeting for security reasons, following Lebanon's condemnation of the French stance in support of Israel.



On the other hand, informed sources told LBCI that the decision by the representatives to abstain from participation is due to their reluctance to debate with Lebanese officials regarding the drilling results.