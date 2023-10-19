Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war

Lebanon News
2023-10-19 | 04:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hamas&#39; media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war

Walid Kilani, the media spokesperson for Hamas in Lebanon, disclosed information indicating that the rocket that struck the Al-Maamadani Hospital was of American manufacture.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Kilani stated that Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into the war. He described Hezbollah's activities on the southern border and the recent street movements as "minimal."

Kilani explained, "Israel aims to pressure Arab governments and erase the joy of victory in the 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.' They seek to pressure Palestinian resistance into compromising on the issue of prisoners."

He further noted that Israel had threatened 22 hospitals and demanded their evacuation to displace Palestinians.

However, the hospital administration did not comply with the demands.

Kilani confirmed ongoing communications between Hamas and Qatar with serious efforts to achieve a ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid.

He called on Arab leaders to support the Palestinian people, similar to how the United States supports Israel through all means.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Hamas

Media

Walid Kilani

LBCI

Hamas

Insistent

Lebanon

War

LBCI Next
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah
TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-16

Hamas representative in Lebanon to LBCI: The displacement issue will not succeed

LBCI
World News
2023-10-11

Pope calls for immediate release of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-10

A new era of 'media warfare': Hamas' aerial footage and swift distribution

LBCI
Middle East News
07:00

Netanyahu: The war against Hamas is not just Israel's battle but a global one

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:52

Summer profits 'faded': Lebanese tourism suffers blow due to regional developments

LBCI
Middle East News
09:47

Six missiles fired from Lebanon towards Israel detected: Adraee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:22

Lebanon's energy exploration: Awaiting TotalEnergies' next move

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:52

Summer profits 'faded': Lebanese tourism suffers blow due to regional developments

LBCI
World News
2023-07-21

US responds to Iran's actions in the Strait of Hormuz: Ensures free flow of commerce with naval deployment

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-17

Mikati calls for halt to Israeli war in Gaza, South Lebanon during meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-14

Ministry of Health Clarifies COVID-19 Situation Amidst Inaccurate News

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:35

Russia's warning to Lebanon: Israel's scorched-earth policy to destroy Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:01

Egyptian TV host Bassem Youssef's candid commentary on the Palestinian situation goes viral

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:39

TotalEnergies representatives decline participation in Parliamentary Energy Committee meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Protesters near US Embassy in Awkar linked to various regions, LBCI sources report. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:30

Canada advises against travel to Lebanon, citing deteriorating security situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah

LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Saudi Embassy Urges Immediate Departure of Citizens from Lebanon Amid Regional Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More