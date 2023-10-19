Hamas' media spokesperson Kilani to LBCI: Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into war

Walid Kilani, the media spokesperson for Hamas in Lebanon, disclosed information indicating that the rocket that struck the Al-Maamadani Hospital was of American manufacture.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Kilani stated that Hamas is not insistent on dragging Lebanon into the war. He described Hezbollah's activities on the southern border and the recent street movements as "minimal."



Kilani explained, "Israel aims to pressure Arab governments and erase the joy of victory in the 'Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.' They seek to pressure Palestinian resistance into compromising on the issue of prisoners."



He further noted that Israel had threatened 22 hospitals and demanded their evacuation to displace Palestinians.



However, the hospital administration did not comply with the demands.



Kilani confirmed ongoing communications between Hamas and Qatar with serious efforts to achieve a ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid.



He called on Arab leaders to support the Palestinian people, similar to how the United States supports Israel through all means.