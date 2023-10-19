Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah

2023-10-19 | 04:40
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah

The spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, announced via the X platform that "the Israeli army conducted airstrikes during the past night on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah in the border area with Lebanon."

Among the targets attacked was a surveillance site facing the sea, from which an anti-tank missile was launched Wednesday toward Rosh Hanikra. 

"These airstrikes were in response to shooting incidents towards Israel over the past 24 hours," he added.
 

